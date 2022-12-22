Fastfrate Group appoints Figliomeni as chief commercial officer

Fastfrate Group announced that Frank Figliomeni has been appointed chief commercial officer, effective Jan. 3.

Figliomeni will be responsible for Fastfrate’s overall commercial growth strategy with a focus on driving business growth and expanding market share in North America, the company says.

Frank Figliomeni (Photo: Fastfrate Group)

He will oversee sales across all divisions including, Fastfrate LTL, Fastfrate Integrated Logistics, Canada Drayage Inc. (CDI), ASL Distribution, with the addition of marketing and communications. He will continue to report to Manny Calandrino, CEO.

Figliomeni has more than 30 years of experience in transportation and logistics, and his most recent role was president of Fastfrate Integrated Logistics and CDI.

“Frank has the strategic vision and leadership skills that will drive continued results for us,” Calandrino said.

“I am honored to take on this important role during a time of transformational growth and investment in the Fastfrate Group,” Figliomeni added.