FedEx Ground names Smith president, CEO

John A. Smith, president and chief executive officer of FedEx Freight, will become president and CEO of FedEx Ground on June 1. He replaces Henry Maier, who will remain at FedEx as an executive advisor until retiring on July 31.

Smith has more than 35 years of experience in the transportation industry and joined FedEx in 2000. He has served in several leadership roles, including senior vice-president of operations at FedEx Freight. He became FedEx Freight president and CEO in 2018.

“Henry [Maier] has helped steer tremendous growth across our commercial and e-commerce portfolio,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and COO of FedEx Corp. “Under his leadership, FedEx Ground revenue has more than doubled, with a focus on automation and speed as distinct competitive advantages.”

Lance Moll, FedEx Freight’s current senior vice-president of operations, will take over Smith’s existing role on March 1. Moll began his career at FedEx Freight in 1992.