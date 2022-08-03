Fletcher named TTSAO president
Philip Fletcher has been named president of the Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) and stepped into the role on Aug. 1.
Fletcher, who has been serving with the TTSAO board of directors since 2017, has been working in the industry since 2003 – starting as a professional driver, then the operations manager for Commercial Heavy Equipment Training in Mississauga, Ont.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.