FTR says goodbye to two long-time analysts

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – FTR Transportation Intelligence has announced its business relationships with Noel Perry, principle of transportation economics, and Lawrence Gross, president of Gross Transportation Consulting, have come to an end.

Perry has served as transportation economist for FTR for 10 years, while Gross has been rail and intermodal expert at the company since 2009. Both will continue their roles through December, to ensure a smooth transition, FTR reports.

“On behalf of the FTR team, I want to thank Noel and Larry for their tireless work and the analytical insights they brought to FTR,” said Eric Starks, CEO and chairman of the board. “I have had the distinct pleasure of knowing Noel for my entire career in freight transportation. He has broadened my understanding of freight forecasting and the freight markets. He has the unique perspective of someone who started out working on the docks, then worked his way to the top of the industry.

“Larry was influential in helping FTR translate the forecasting work we were doing into the intermodal and rail sectors. He has been a vital member of the intermodal community, creating educational content and acting as a key source of intermodal information for the industry. Noel’s and Larry’s perspectives have always been valuable, and I thank them for their contributions to FTR.”