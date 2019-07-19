Fu named CFO at Titanium

BOLTON, Ont. – Alex Fu has been named the chief financial officer of Titanium Transportation Group after four months in the interim role.

Fu has served as director of finance since joining the fleet in 2017.

“We ultimately felt he proved himself through his innovation in the business, his commitment,” chief executive officer Ted Daniel told trucknews.com.

Titanium has 475 power units, 1,400 trailers, and 600 employees and owner-operators. It counts more than 1,000 customers.

Fu is a chartered accountant and chartered professional accountant with more than a decade of accounting, financial, and audit experience. He also holds a certificate in master controllership from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Prior to joining Titanium, Fu was the manager of engagement and professional standards for Collins Barrow (Vaughan), where he was responsible for ensuring compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Accounting Standards for Private Enterprise (ASPE), and Accounting Standards for Not-for-Profit Organizations (ASNPO).