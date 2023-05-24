Genuine Parts Company promotes Breaux to president, GPC North America

Parts distributor Genuine Parts Company is promoting Randy Breaux from president of Motion to the newly created role of group president, GPC North America, effective July 1.

Randy Breaux (Photo: Genuine Parts Company)

The company announced that Kevin Herron, president, U.S. automotive group (USAG), will retire at the end of 2023. Herron will serve in an advisory role until his retirement.

Breaux joined Motion in 2011 as senior-vice-president of marketing, distribution, purchasing and strategic planning. He was promoted to executive vice-president in January 2018 and then president in January 2019.

He will oversee both the automotive and industrial businesses across North America, while assuming day-to-day responsibility as president of USAG. He will continue to report to Will Stengel, president and chief operating officer.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Randy to the new role of group president, GPC North America,” said Paul Donahue, chairman and CEO.