GLS Group appoints Pfaff as CEO

Global parcel services provider GLS Group (General Logistics Systems), that includes wholly-owned subsidiary GLS Canada, has appointed Dr. Karl Pfaff as its new chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1.

Karl Pfaff (Photo: GLS Group)

He will take over from Martin Seidenberg, who was appointed group CEO of IDS in August.

Pfaff joined GLS in 2014 after working for Lufthansa Group and Bain & Company. He held various positions in strategy, sales and operational management at GLS before he was appointed as CEO of GLS Germany in 2020 and became member of the GLS Group executive team.

Currently, Pfaff is group area managing director responsible for Germany and BeNeLux (Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg).