Goodyear opens nominations for highway hero award

Tire manufacturer Goodyear announced the call for the 40th year of Goodyear Highway Hero Award nominations.

To commemorate Goodyear’s 125th anniversary, the company will select two winners from a wider pool of commercial drivers. Till Dec. 31, Goodyear is inviting nominations for truckers with a commercial driver’s licence (CDL) who went above and beyond the call of duty to help others on the road, regardless of whether in a long-haul truck, a dump truck or certain regional delivery and vocational vehicles.

Goodyear will announce the award winners in early 2024, honoring the drivers with cash prizes, a Goodyear prize package including travel and hotel expense for a trip to New Orleans for a winner announcement at the Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting and transportation technology exhibition in March 2024.

Up to four runners-up will also receive a cash prize and Goodyear prize packages. Eligible nominees must be a full-time commercial driver with a valid CDL, reside in the U.S. or Canada and be actively operating a commercial, infrastructure, vocational vehicle or non-lifesaving emergency vehicle with rim size greater than 19 inches.

The trucker must be on the job at the time of the incident and the act must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023.