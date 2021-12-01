Groupe Morneau announces key appointments

Groupe Morneau on Wednesday announced the appointment of David Morneau as vice-president, operations and Catherine Morneau as executive vice-president and general manager.

The appointments are part of the company’s generational transfer process. David and Catherine, both from the fourth generation, have been part of the company for over 15 years.

David and Catherine Morneau. (Photo: Groupe Morneau)

David led the acquisitions of Beacon Transit Line (2019) and General Cartage (2021), which the group made in Ontario.

He is also director of the board of directors of the Association du camionnage du Quebec (ACQ) and president of the foundation for ACQ road transport training since 2015.

As vice-president of operations, he will ensure the strategic positioning of the company’s transport, warehousing, and logistics departments and to ensure standards of service quality are maintained.

Catherine has been a driver of positive change, due to strategic choices she made with operational and service teams. She will be responsible for bringing the teams together towards achieving strategic directions and carrying out large-scale projects.

She will promote the Morneau culture by continuing the shift to corporate responsibility initiated by president André Morneau. She will also oversee governance, corporate affairs as well as the shared services team.

André Morneau remains group chairman. He will act as a strategic advisor and mentor to them and their teams. “I’m handing over the reins to them with great confidence and wish them the best in the coming years,” Morneau said.