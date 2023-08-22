Guglielmin takes over as Westport Fuel Systems CEO Johnson steps down

Westport Fuel Systems, supplier of alternative fuel systems and components, announced that David Johnson has decided to step down as chief executive officer and will resign from the board, effective immediately.

Tony Guglielmin (LinkedIn)

Tony Guglielmin, who serves on the Westport board and as chairman of the audit committee, will act as interim CEO until a replacement is identified.

Bill Larkin, chief financial officer and Lance Follett, chief legal officer will both be taking on expanded roles during the transition period. Westport’s board has formed a committee to conduct and oversee a search for the company’s next CEO.