Hedrick named incoming president, CEO of Women In Trucking Association

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced Jennifer Hedrick as the incoming president and chief executive officer. She will work with WIT’s board of directors and staff to oversee initiatives that support WIT’s mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by them, the association announced.

Hedrick has 17 years of association leadership experience and is an accredited executive by the American Society of Association Executives. For five years she led the National Industrial Transportation League focusing on issues across highway, rail and ocean freight transportation.

Jennifer Hedrick (Photo: WIT)

Hedrick began employment with WIT Jan. 9 and will formally take on full leadership responsibilities on March 16. She assumes the role from Ellen Voie who has been president and CEO since she founded WIT in 2007.

“Through WIT’s mission we have created a community of 8,000 members to advance gender diversity in a male-populated industry,” said Voie. “I’m thrilled to have an association executive like Jennifer Hedrick who will continue to advance the critical mission of the association I started 16 years ago.”