Hendrickson CEO announces retirement

Gary Gerstenslager, president and CEO of Hendrickson on Wednesday announced his retirement at the end of the year. Gerstenslager joined Hendrickson – a designer and manufacturer of air suspension systems and components for heavy duty trucks and trailers – in 1989.

Gary Gerstenslager (Photo: Hendrickson)

“Gerstenslager became president in 2006, and in 2007, became the first CEO, in addition to president, in Hendrickson’s history. Gary embraced this role and over his 15 years as president turned Hendrickson from an important supplier within the NAFTA commercial vehicle into a leading global supplier,” said Matthew Boler, chairman, president and CEO of The Boler Company, parent company of Hendrickson.

“Hendrickson is committed to a seamless leadership transition, and we are pleased to announce Matt Joy will assume Gary’s responsibilities and be promoted as the fifth president and second CEO in Hendrickson’s history, effective January 1, 2022,” Boler added.

Matt Joy (Photo: Hendrickson)



Joy joined Hendrickson in 2006, eventually moving through several successive roles as vice-president/general manager of the specialty products group, vice-president/general manager of the truck division, and, since January 2020 as the chief operating officer for Hendrickson.