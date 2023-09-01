Hino Motors Manufacturing names Jung president and CEO

Truck manufacturer Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A. (HMM) has appointed Davey Jung as president and CEO, and chairman of the board for HMM, effective Sept. 1. Jung succeeds Masamichi Mizukoshi, who retired from Hino.

Davey Jung (Photo: HMM)

Jung joined HMM in 2007 and served in leadership roles. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer and executive vice-president for Toyota Business for HMM.

Jung will focus on advancing manufacturing and supply chain efficiency.

Also, Masaki Hanayama has been appointed as chief operating officer. Most recently, Hanayama served as executive vice-president and oversaw the truck business, production management, and R&D.