Industry celebrates transportation workers during National Trucking Week

Messages of support and congratulations are pouring in for National Trucking Week that runs till Sept. 9, during which the industry celebrates all those who keep the economy on the move.

The purpose of the week-long celebration “is to recognize the important contributions made by the 400,000 Canadian men and women who keep the country’s freight moving,” the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) said on its website.

“Truck drivers have always been our industry’s most important resource,” said CTA chairman Greg Munden. “Like the saying goes, ‘if you got it, a truck brought it.’ I am asking the industry, politicians and the public to recognize all the women and men who drive truck and have stepped up to make sure we have the goods and supplies we need to keep Canada’s economy moving.”

“As a society we enjoy an unparalleled level of security and certainty because of the sophistication and reliability of our modern supply chain, which is held together by professional truck drivers. Whether it’s delivering vital supplies during Covid or stepping up to the Canadians in need during crises like fires or floods, professional truck drivers always answer the call.”

Ontario support

Ontario Trucking Association chairman James Steed said there is a much greater appreciation for the role the industry plays in the lives of Ontarians and the economy, but that it’s important the industry continues to recognize these invaluable contributions throughout the year, beyond National Trucking Week.

“I want to wish everyone in our industry a happy National Trucking Week and thank each and every professional truck driver and transportation worker who has made Ontario’s trucking industry one of the best in world,” Steed said.

Ontario’s former transportation minister Caroline Mulroney, now president of the Treasury Board, issued a video commemorating the occasion and thanked the province’s professional truck drivers for their contribution to the economy.

“Our government is grateful for the hard-working women and men who work tirelessly to keep our economy moving. National Trucking Week is an important opportunity to recognize and thank our truckers for all that they do. Our government will always support our truck drivers and we will continue to work with our partners at the Ontario Trucking Association, to improve safety and grow the industry!”

Today is the start of #NationalTruckingWeek! 🚛



It’s an important opportunity to recognize and thank our truck drivers for all that they do.



On behalf of our government, here is my message to Ontario’s trucking industry that works hard to keep our economy moving everyday👇 pic.twitter.com/xZOFRYumnL — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) September 3, 2023

Provincial associations mark week

Dave Earle, president and CEO of B.C. Trucking Association thanked everyone in the industry. “The drivers, people in the office, mechanics – all of you contribute to the industry we work in, thank you for the work that you do,” he said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Manitoba Trucking Association is marking the week with a golf tournament, truck pull for United Way and Truck Ride for Special Olympics. And in a post on X, the Saskatchewan Trucking Association said, “This week, we’re celebrating you and all the miles you cover. Stay safe out there! Truck drivers keep our economy and communities moving forward.”

Happy National Trucking Week! This week, we're celebrating you and all the miles you cover. Stay safe out there!#wearetrucking #NTW2023 pic.twitter.com/E70G0HFqND — Saskatchewan Trucking Association (@sasktrucking) September 4, 2023

The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) also feted drivers in a social media post. “It’s no secret that truck drivers are special, independent, tough, and capable. Without that legendary truck driver spirit, our nation, and our lives, would look very different,” the APTA said. “Be sure to tell a truck driver you’re thankful for their service this week!”

Carriers across the country are marking the occasion with events to thank their drivers and workers for their contribution and hard work throughout the year.

Carrier support

Challenger Motor Freight is celebrating Employee Appreciation Week during National Trucking Week. “For us, it’s a special time to honor the continuous dedication and commitment of our incredible staff members and professional drivers,” the carrier said in a social media post.

“National Trucking Week shouldn’t only be celebrated for one week; it should be applauded for 52 weeks out of the year because that is the commitment you make,” said Wendell Erb, president and CEO of Erb said on LinkedIn, while reflecting on the many contributions individuals in the trucking industry have helped roll in over the years.

Bison Transport said on LinkedIn, “Without professional drivers, our mission to empower our people, enable our customers and elevate our business would not be possible. … The sustainability of our industry as a whole can be credited to their outstanding level of professionalism, skill and dedication to customer service.”