KAG Canada names Isherwood as safety manager for Canada

KAG Canada announced that Ian Isherwood has joined as safety manager for Canada. He will be stationed in Langley, B.C., reporting to Dan Columbus, vice-president of health, safety, security and environment.

Isherwood previously worked for KAG Canada from 2014 to 2017 as a health, safety and environment analyst. He will be tracking safety data, implementing safety best practices and looking after cost management. When incidents happen, he will support teams across Canada.

He has a health and safety diploma from NAIT (Northern Institute of Technology), a business management diploma from MacEwan University, as well as green and yellow Six Sigma belts.

“I’m excited to face new challenges and learn about the company and operations on a deeper level than what I previously knew,” Isherwood said.

KAG Canada includes Westcan Bulk Transport, RTL Construction, Les Distributions Carl Beaulac, Paul’s Hauling, Kentrax Transport, Connectrans Logistics and Valley West Transport.