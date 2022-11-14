KAG Canada promotes leadership team members

KAG Canada, the Canadian division of bulk hauler Kenan Advantage Group, announced promotions within its leadership team. Lynette McMann has been promoted to senior VP of operations, Derek Friesen has been named senior VP of finance, and Tyler Cochrane has been promoted to senior VP of information.

McMann will continue her role overseeing the Westcan Bulk Transport and Paul’s Hauling operating groups. She will assume direct responsibilities of leading KAG Canada’s safety, fleet services and maintenance programs. McMann joined Westcan Bulk’s office staff in 1993 which led to a dispatching role the next year. Soon after, she began her career in operations as terminal manager, operations manager and eventually VP of Canadian operations in 2020.

Coupled with his current finance responsibilities, Friesen will be charged with further enhancing human resources capabilities within KAG Canada, the company announced. He joined Westcan Bulk in 2002 as a part-time laborer and then moved into an accounts receivable role until 2007. He left to join the accounting firm of KPMG where he obtained his CA (chartered accountant) certification. Friesen rejoined KAG Canada in 2011 as senior financial analyst and then moved on to corporate controller and VP of finance.

Cochrane is currently responsible for IT, business analytics, and process improvement, at KAG Canada. He joined Westcan Bulk in 1992. In his 30-year career, he gained experience in most aspects of transportation from maintenance to driver, dispatcher, terminal manager, business analyst, and director of operations. He earned his Six Sigma Black Belt in 2020.