Lemonde named Quebec’s Driver of the Year

The Quebec Trucking Association (Association du Camionnage du Quebec) has named André Lemonde as the 2023 Volvo Driver of the Year, honoring him at its 70th congress last weekend in Gatineau.

Lemonde has been accident-free during his 29 years of service with employer Transport Réal Poirier in Beloeil, Que. He also served two terms as an ACQ road ambassador.

Andre Lemonde and his partner Nathalie are surrounded by Martin Lavoie (president of the executive committee of the ACQ); Alain Delisle (Volvo Canada); Christian Poirier (Transport R. Poirier) and Marc Cadieux, CEO of the ACQ. (Photo: Steve Bouchard)

In a video message at the event, Lemonde said he knew from the age of four or five that he would become a truck driver. His father ran a transport business, and at 14, he began accompanying his dad on the road. Lemonde worked for a few trucking companies before joining Transport R. Poirier.

Safety is an essential element for Lemonde. “It is important for me to know that my equipment is in order,” he said.

He said he is grateful to have always had the unconditional support of his children and his partner Nathalie. “My children have always known that trucking is my passion. They know their dad is happy in his truck.”

Alain Delisle, Quebec territory manager for Volvo Canada, said Lemonde “is always a proud promoter of his company with his customers and that he is very involved in the integration of new drivers into his company. Passionate about trucks, he has also won several show n’ shine contests across the province.”

Colleagues who delivered video testimonials underlined Lemonde’s team spirit and generosity, and willingness to share his knowledge.