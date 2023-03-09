Linda Young wins first Women with Drive Leadership Award

Bison Transport’s vice-president, human resources and people development, Linda Young was named the first ever Women with Drive Leadership Award winner.

Young was presented the award at the end of Trucking HR Canada’s Women with Drive conference in Mississauga, Ont., March 8. Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada, said the award will go to a “professional leader in the industry” who champions careers in the trucking and logistics sector, mentors others, and promotes women and diversity at all levels of the business.

After showing a video with testimonials from her Bison Transport colleagues, Young was welcomed to the stage to the music of Abba’s Dancing Queen. She had the entire audience bouncing in their seats when she took the stage to accept the award.

“I’m shocked,” she said, of winning the award. She then thanked “All those people at Bison Transport who are my family. And I come from a family of nine, so I get what that means. I’m truly honored and thank them for making this possible, by allowing me to do what I do with people and programs.”