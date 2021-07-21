Lion Electric appoints Giroux as CPO

The Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, Wednesday announced that it has named Nathalie Giroux as chief people officer (CPO), effective Aug. 9.

In this role, Giroux will oversee all aspects of human resources and will implement strategies to develop and promote best practices in human resources management, operations, organizational development, talent management and talent acquisition.

Nathalie Giroux will focus on company culture and employee engagement at Lion Electric. (Photo: Lion Electric)

She will also have a focus on company culture and employee engagement as Lion continues to grow its workforce throughout North America.

“At Lion, we firmly believe that our people are our most valuable asset and what truly sets us apart in a competitive and rapidly evolving industry,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and Founder of Lion Electric. “As Lion continues to evolve, having a strategic approach to our company culture and employee development is key to ensure that our human resources approach is well aligned with our business strategy, thus keeping us at the forefront of the heavy-duty zero-emission market. We are excited to welcome Nathalie to the team as we look to continue to expand and innovate.”

Giroux comes to Lion with a history of success in human resources, cultivating talent and enriching company culture for over 25 years. Prior to joining Lion as CPO, she served in the same role at automotive aftermarket and refinishing specialty company, Uni-Select.

Giroux came to Uni-Select following several years in the aviation industry, having held the position of vice-president of human resources, defense and security at CAE, and has also previously served in a management role overseeing global rewards at Molson Coors.

Her past experience includes membership in several human resources and governance committees in numerous positions, and she has contributed to a number of successful corporate mergers and acquisitions. Giroux holds a bachelor of science degree with a minor in business studies from Concordia University. She also retains a fellow position at the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and is a certified corporate director, in addition to serving as a board member of the College Andre-Grasset Foundation.