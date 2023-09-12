Lion Electric names Brunet president, Coulombe chief financial officer

Zero-emission vehicle manufacturer Lion Electric announced that Nicolas Brunet has been appointed as president. He will work alongside Marc Bedard, CEO and founder, on the elaboration and execution of all strategic aspects of the business, with a focus on accelerating sales across Canada and the U.S, and oversee all commercial operations.

Prior to that, Brunet served as executive vice-president and chief financial officer since December 2019.

Nicolas Brunet (Photo: Lion Electric) Richard Coulombe (Photo: Lion Electric)

Richard Coulombe, who had been serving as Lion’s senior vice-president, strategic initiatives since November 2021, will take over the role of chief financial officer. Coulombe has held executive finance roles for more than 25 years, mostly with manufacturing companies, including serving as vice-president, finance of Bombardier Transportation.

“I am thrilled with the management changes announced today, which are very well aligned with our business’ requirements. After four years with Lion during which he got intimately acquainted with Lion’s products, customers and operations, Nicolas is ideally positioned to take on greater responsibilities and assume an expanded leadership role. Additionally, Richard’s expertise and experience will be instrumental to pursue our critical profitability goals,” Bedard said.