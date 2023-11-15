Marcel Pouliot tapped to help grow PMTC in Western Canada

Longtime fleet veteran Marcel Pouliot has been named the Western Canada representative for the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC).

He will support the PMTC’s growth in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, working alongside PMTC president Mike Millian and the board of directors. Pouliot is based in Calgary, and brings more than 35 years of industry experience to the position.

Marcel Pouliot (Photo: Supplied)

“The PMTC board of directors has made a great choice in selecting Marcel to represent our members in Canada’s West,” said Millian.

“With Marcel’s vast experience and knowledge in the industry, as well as his strong ties to the west, he is suited well to work with our members and communicate their concerns to government and other stakeholders. I look forward to working with Marcel as he helps to expand the PMTC’s presence in the west and represent and work with our members on an elevated level.”

“Over the years, I have served on many associations and boards and have always recognized the PMTC’s presence and impact, throughout the membership and governments across Canada, to be truly impressive,” added Pouliot. “I look forward to partnering with Mike, the PMTC board and members to continue building on the PMTC legacy and leadership in the transportation industry – across Canada and in the west.”