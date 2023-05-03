Mata named National Recruiter of the Year

Jessica Mata was named the 2023 National Recruiter of the Year at the recent National Recruiting and Retention Symposium in Brampton, Ont.

Mata, recruiting and retention manager at Wellington Group of Companies, received the award from Marilyn Surber, transportation leader at tenstreet.

Mata has worked in the transportation industry for more than 20 years, and has experience in dispatching, operations, customer service, customs and recruiting.

Jessica Mata (Photo: Submitted)

She said, “I’m still in awe, after winning the award for National Recruiter of the Year. This was very unexpected, in the most wonderful way. It honestly means so much to me that I am being recognized for my commitment to be an advocate for drivers. It’s a very humbling feeling to know that my efforts make a difference in the lives of those I connect with.

“This industry has allowed me to build positive and meaningful relationships with some of the best people I’ve ever met. I am very fortunate to be surrounded by others that have the same passion and drive as me, it has helped build me into the professional I am today.”

Meanwhile, Geoff Topping, chief people officer at Challenger Motor Freight was honored with the 2023 Dedication to Industry Award during the event.