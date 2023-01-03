Maxim Truck & Trailer raises $50K at charity pancake breakfast

Maxim Truck & Trailer raised $50,000 at its annual charity pancake breakfast in Winnipeg.

The 20th edition of the event held Dec. 8, 2022, raised $30,000 for the Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg. The next day, the Winnipeg Foundation informed Maxim that an anonymous donor made a $20,000 grant to the Christmas Cheer Board in memory of Susan Scott and in honor of Maxim’s annual breakfast.

(Photo: Maxim Truck & Trailer)

“We’ve all heard that the need this year has never been greater,” said Maxim president Troy Hamilton. “Over the years, we have worked hard to foster a company culture of giving back at Maxim. Based on the Winnipeg Foundation grant, it’s encouraging to learn that our charity events are having a real impact in our community.”

“Maxim has been such a tremendous supporter of the Cheer Board for many years. We are grateful for the continued support, especially in such challenging times,” says Shawna Bell, executive director of the Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg. “The addition of the grant this year is a tremendous boost for our organization.”

The board helps low-income seniors, people living with disabilities, newcomers to Canada and needy families across Winnipeg. Each season the organization distributes over 16,000 hampers to Winnipeggers in need.

The event also gathered a vehicle full of non-perishable food items for Harvest Manitoba along with a large donation of surplus food to Siloam Mission.

Live Different teams travel from school to school – including across ice roads in Manitoba – in a fleet of custom trucks provided by Maxim Truck & Trailer. (Photo: Maxim Truck & Trailer)

Meanwhile, Maxim has extended its annual partnership support for Live Different through to 2023, bringing the total support to $250,000 over a five-year period.

Live Different was established as a Canadian charity in 2000. Maxim first partnered with this charity in 2019 to help Live Different to continue instilling messages of hope and purpose to Indigenous young people across Canada.

“We are thrilled to partner with Live Different to help bring positive youth development programming to Indigenous communities across Canada,” said Maxim’s Hamilton.