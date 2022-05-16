McCartney named SVP and CFO for Volvo, Mack

Gary McCartney has been named senior-vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks.

McCartney succeeds Ken Trolle, who is now executive vice-president and CFO for VE Commercial Vehicles, the Volvo Group, and Volvo’s joint venture with Eicher Motors in India.

Gary McCartney (Photo: Supplied)

Since 2014 McCartney has served as both global CFO and senior vice-president – finance for Volvo Financial Services.

His CV has a Canadian connection as well.

Prior to 2014 he served four years as CFO for VFS Americas, three years as president of VFS Canada, and more than six years as CFO for VFS Canada.

Before coming to Volvo Group in 2001 he was a controller for Dell Financial Services and an auditor for Arthur Andersen.