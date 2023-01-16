MEMA names Buford executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion

The Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) has named April Buford its executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), with the goal of helping to develop a culture of inclusion within the broader vehicle supplier industry.

“As the need for greater diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging becomes more evident, our members consistently tell us DEI is a priority for their business planning and HR practices,” Buford said in a press release. “Through new member programming, we will provide forums and resources for sharing best practices, fostering courageous conversations, and gaining relevant insight to support members on their DEI journey.”

April Buford (Photo: Supplied)

Buford will help provide a roadmap to help members to engage in their own DEI journey. These include hosting “courageous conversations” – quarterly gatherings on diverse topics for employees and the industry; providing access to subject matter experts through the MEMA-wide DEI Council, DEI events and other programming; and creating diversity matchmaker events for suppliers and OEMs.

Buford is certified DEI professional through the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion, and Advancement (CADIA) and Cornell University’s eCornell program. Starting in 2020, Buford has led the All Together Team, MEMA’s internal DEI taskforce, and co-leads MEMA’s DEI Council which serves MEMA member companies and the supplier community.