MTA elects 2024-2025 board of directors

The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) members elected their 2024-2025 board of directors during the 92nd annual general meeting on April 12.

Executive members include president Pauline Wiebe Peters (Payne Transportation), 1st vice-president Brent Arnold (Arnold Bros. Transport), 2nd vice-president Ryan Mitchell (Wildwood Transport), as well as members-at-large Trent Siemens (Kleysen Group), Rachelle Baker (Searcy Trucking), and Peter McDonald (TransX Group of Companies).

Members passed motions including the adoption of the actions of the board of directors, adoption of the president’s report, appointment of accountants, and adoption of the nomination committee report.

The board of directors include Mark Pawlik (Big Freight Systems), Steve Zokvic (Bison Transport), Trevor Fridfinnson (Bison Transport), Dale Derksen (Consolidated Fast Frate), Ryan Johnston (Gardewine), Derek Quinn (KAG Canada), Darrin Fiske (Kleysen Group), Jason Dubois (Len Dubois Trucking), John Curcio (Manitoulin Transport), Jake Peters (New Hope Transport), Thomas Mckee (Payne Transportation), Arina Johnson (Penner International), Jay Dejaeger (Portage Transport), Kurt Heinrichs (Rosenau Transport), Jeremy Messner (Steve’s Livestock Transport), Doug Bowes (Tandet Logistics), Derek Lachaine (TransX Group of Companies), and Dave Tyrchniewicz (Turk Enterprises).

Nominated to board from the associated trades division are Shawn Graydon (Rempel Insurance Brokers) and Michelle Magdic (BFL Canada Risk and Insurance Services). The bulk milk haulers are represented by Réal Tétrault (Tétrault Transport) and Gilles Durand (Du-Vall Transport).