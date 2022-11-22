MTA honors industry achievements, contributions

The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) recently celebrated and recognized those who have made significant achievements to the industry in the province.

Bernie Driedger of Portage Transport won the MTA-Red Coleman Service to Industry Award; Jason Wagner of Jade Transport was honored with the MTA-Bridgestone Trucking Hero Award; and Jason Larocque of Kleysen Group was awarded the MTA-Volvo Trucks Canada Manitoba Driver of the Year.

From left, Gary Coleman, MTA-Red Coleman service to industry award recipient Bernie Driedger, and Liz Driedger. (Photo: MTA)

Others recognized at the event included TransX Group of Companies – MTA-Omnitracs Distinguished Member; Kevin Teixeira, Fort Garry Industries – MTA-Payne Transportation Associate of the Year; and HyLife – MTA-Associated Trades Division Social Responsibility Award.

Service to Industry Award winner and past MTA president Driedger helped the association weather the global pandemic, constant regulatory shifts, climate change-related issues, protests, and an evolving workplace, the association said.

Driver of the Year Larocque has more than 2 million safe miles under his belt. Known for a positive attitude, he is always willing to help in any way he can and has grown into the “go to guy” anytime a situation arises.

Trucking Hero Award winner Wagner witnessed a four-wheeler swerve off the highway and plunge into four feet of water in a drainage canal this May. He helped remove two children and the driver from the vehicle.