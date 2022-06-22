MTA recognizes top drivers

Jason Larocque, a driver with Kleysen Group, has been named the 2022 Manitoba Trucking Association-Volvo Trucks Canada Driver of the Year.

He has more than 2 million safe miles under his belt, and was described by his employer as “the type of driver every fleet manager wants to have on their fleet, every customer service rep wants to send to the customer, and every other employee wants to work with. He makes the rest of our lives a little bit easier just by showing up. He consistently gets the job done, and he does it well.”

Driver of the Year Jason Larocque (Photo: MTA)

The MTA recognized 10 drivers in total with Industry Excellence awards. They are: