MTA recognizes top drivers
Jason Larocque, a driver with Kleysen Group, has been named the 2022 Manitoba Trucking Association-Volvo Trucks Canada Driver of the Year.
He has more than 2 million safe miles under his belt, and was described by his employer as “the type of driver every fleet manager wants to have on their fleet, every customer service rep wants to send to the customer, and every other employee wants to work with. He makes the rest of our lives a little bit easier just by showing up. He consistently gets the job done, and he does it well.”
The MTA recognized 10 drivers in total with Industry Excellence awards. They are:
- Darren Binne, New Hope Transport
- David Read, Big Freight Systems
- Ernest Harder, Steve’s Livestock Transport
- Glen Sharpe, Searcy Trucking
- Jason Larocque, Kleysen Group
- John Marsh, Steve’s Livestock Transport
- Konstantin Khomenko, Arnold Bros Transport
- Maureen Scott, Arnold Bros. Transport
- Norman Wieler, Steve’s Livestock Transport
- Timothy Obenauer, Gardewine Group
