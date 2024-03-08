Musket Transport, CHET select winner of A/Z grant for women
Musket Transport and CHET (Commercial Heavy Equipment Training) selected Pornruth S. as the recipient of the 2024 A/Z grant for women.
This grant is awarded annually to a woman residing in Mississauga, Ont., aiming to remove financial barriers and encourage participation by women in the transport industry.
“We interviewed two top candidates for our grant,” Sophia Sniegowski Begidzhanov, corporate communication officer, Musket Transport said in a news release. The company will be working with the runner-up as well to support her career aspirations.
Pornruth has been working for the past five years as a forklift driver for a delivery service. During her interview, she showed an interest in manual transmission training and cross-border driving.
Have your say
