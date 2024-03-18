New Brunswick to implement MELT for new drivers on April 1
Transport truck drivers in New Brunswick who are seeking a Class 1 licence will be required to take an approved training program, known as mandatory entry-level training (MELT), effective April 1.
“Mandatory training will ensure new commercial truck drivers possess the basic knowledge and driving skills to help improve highway safety for all New Brunswickers,” Kris Austin, public safety minister, said in a news release.
The initiative adopts training standards consistent with the National Safety Code, ensuring truckers in New Brunswick receive the same instruction as those in other Canadian jurisdictions. New Brunswick will become the eighth province or territory to implement MELT.
The requirement will be grandfathered in, meaning current Class 1 licence holders will not be required to take the training.
112 hours of standardized training
The training will include at least 112 hours of standardized training that covers the essential knowledge and skills needed to safely operate a large truck on New Brunswick’s roads.
MELT will include classroom, in-yard, and standardized practical training as well as an air brake component. Training programs which meet the new requirements and have approved curriculum, are available at several institutions across New Brunswick.
This is just another overreach and unneeded expense for somebody who wants to become a trucker. This will have the impact of preventing people from becoming a driver due to this rule. And as seen in other jurisdictions it does not increase safety.