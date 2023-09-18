Nikola hires Chan as COO

Truck and energy company Nikola Corporation appointed Mary Chan as chief operating officer, effective Oct. 9. She will lead the company’s engineering, program, product, supply chain, and manufacturing teams.

“I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Mary for over a decade, and I cannot think of a more qualified individual to assume the role of COO at Nikola,” said Steve Girsky, Nikola president and CEO. “Mary brings a solid understanding of business, combined with extensive experience in technology and transportation, spanning both engineering and management. Her expertise will be a tremendous asset to the Nikola team.”

Mary Chan (Photo: Nikola Corporation)

“My career has been dedicated to pioneering smart transportation and wireless communications across automotive, telecommunications, and high-tech industries,” said Chan. “Joining Nikola represents the culmination of this journey, and I’m excited to be part of the team that will drive trucking to a zero-emissions future, encompassing trucking products, customer solutions, and the corresponding energy infrastructure.”

Chan was a managing partner at VectoIQ, where she assisted with the public launch of Nikola Corporation. She served as president of the Global Connected Consumer group at General Motors. Chan joined GM from Dell, where she was senior vice-president and general manager of enterprise mobility solutions and services.