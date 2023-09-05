Nominations open for Best Fleets to Drive for program

Best Fleets to Drive For has opened nominations for the 16th edition of the program. Now through Oct. 31, company drivers and independent contractors can nominate the companies they work with as Best Fleets to Drive For.

All for-hire fleets operating 10 or more tractor-trailers in Canada or the U.S., regardless of freight segment, are eligible to participate in the program produced by CarriersEdge.

From left, Dirk Kupar, president of TruckRight, Karine Goyette, co-president of C.A.T., and Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge after C.A.T was named the Overall Winner of the Best Fleets to Drive For in the large carrier category in March this year. (File photo: Leo Barros)

C.A.T., based in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., was the Overall Winner of the 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For in the large carrier category.

Once nominated, fleets who choose to participate complete a questionnaire and interview, providing information about driver programs across a range of categories. A selection of drivers is also surveyed, supplementing the information provided by management.

Company responses and driver surveys are compiled and scored, with the top 20 scorers identified as Best Fleets to Drive For. The top 20 is then divided into “small” and “large” fleet categories and the top scoring fleet in each category is crowned Best Overall Fleet for the category.

The Top 20 Best Fleets, the overall winners, and fleets entering the Hall of Fame, will be recognized at a dedicated awards ceremony and education event scheduled for April 2024.

“The past few years have been particularly challenging for the freight industry,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “Fleets have really been stepping up to take care of their drivers, and we’re looking forward to hearing about all the great ideas they’ve come up with to make life on the road better.”

Visit www.bf2df.com to nominate a company or find out more about the program and past winners.