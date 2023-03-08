Nominations open for CVSA’s International Driver Excellence Award

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is accepting nominations for its International Driver Excellence Award (IDEA), an annual award that recognizes an extraordinary professional commercial motor vehicle driver and their commitment to public safety.

CVSA has increased the monetary award amount for the IDEA winner, doubling it from $2,500, to $5,000 this year.

The 2023 IDEA recipient and a guest will also receive complimentary airfare to Grapevine, Texas, along with a two-night, one-room hotel stay to attend the CVSA annual conference and exhibition awards luncheon where they will receive their cheque and trophy.

(File photo: Amar Shahzad)

The nominees must have at least 25 cumulative years of crash-free driving in a commercial motor vehicle with a clean driving record for the past three years; no felony convictions; no safety-related driving suspensions in the past three years; and no driver violations in the past three years, excluding form and manner violations.

The nomination form can be accessed online and the deadline is May 19. IDEA is open to the entire commercial motor vehicle industry. There are no stipulations that nominees must be a member of or affiliated with CVSA to apply.

“Commercial drivers are the backbone of North America’s supply chain, ensuring people and goods reach their destinations safely,” said CVSA president Maj. Chris Nordloh with the Texas Department of Public Safety. “IDEA is the perfect way for a motor carrier to honor and recognize drivers for their vital work.”