Orbcomm names Schmoock as COO

Orbcomm has announced that David Schmoock has joined the company as chief operating officer, a new position reporting to Marc Eisenberg, CEO.

Schmoock will oversee Orbcomm’s day-to-day operations, including customer experience, supply chain management, business operations, project management and execution of the company’s strategy and related initiatives.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector leading large global teams at Fortune companies, including Dell as president of North America commercial sales and Lenovo as president of the North America business, with expertise in change management, operational efficiency, organizational design and cross-functional partnerships.

David Schmoock (Photo: Orbcomm)

He spent his early career at Xerox in sales and marketing positions and served in the U.S. Army as a medical specialist.

Schmoock currently serves as a board member for Cognian Technologies, an Australian technology company focused on creating smart buildings, and as an executive in residence at North Carolina Central University Business School, where he established scholarship and mentoring programs.

“David will support the accelerated growth of Orbcomm’s people, processes and systems around the world, while driving strategic execution, cross-functional collaboration, scalability and operational excellence across the organization,” Eisenberg said.