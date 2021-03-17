OTA seeks award-winning, heroic drivers

The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has launched its annual search for the province’s top driver and a heroic peer.

The Volvo Trucks Canada – OTA Driver of the Year Award, and OTA – Bridgestone Truck Hero honor, return after the presentations took a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19. The application deadline for each award is April 12.

The Driver of the Year Award goes to a collision-free driver, recognizing actions on and off the road. The winner is eligible for next year’s national Canadian Trucking Alliance Driver of the Year contest.

The OTA – Bridgestone Truck Hero Award includes a cash prize, recognizing the truck driver or owner-operator who has demonstrated courage, quick thinking and integrity in the face of an emergency or as part of their duties on the road.

The OTA honors are scheduled to be distributed during the association’s convention scheduled for November.

A nomination form for Driver of the Year is available at 2021-OTA nomination-form_public.

The Truck Hero nominations can be submitted through 2021-Bridgestone-Ontario-Truck-Hero-Application_public.