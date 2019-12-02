Payne hands out Driver of the Year awards

WINNIPEG, Man. – Payne Transportation held its annual awards gala Nov. 28, recognizing drivers who exemplify the best when it comes to safety, service, and community.

Three drivers were honored with Driver of the Year awards in their respective categories.

In the open deck division, Abraham Bissessar took home the top spot, with Brian Kemp and team drivers Cornelia Hartmann and Andreas Weisse named runners up.

For the van division, Nigel Burgess was Driver of the Year, while Byung Taek Park and team drivers Keum Ko and Kakim Kim were runners up.

The specialized category saw William Schroeder take the top prize and David Wiebe and Christer Gustafsson named runners up.

The selection process involves drivers being nominated by Payne’s operations team, then being vetted by the safety department, and finally voted on by the executive advisory committee.

With 17 submissions this year, the nominating committee introduced a new format for selecting Driver of the Year by honoring a winner in three categories and naming two runner ups.

During its gala, Payne Transportation also chooses a charity the company will support with its silent auction fundraiser. This year, proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Children’s Wish Foundation.

More than 160 drivers, mechanics, and office staff from Payne attended this year’s awards gala.

