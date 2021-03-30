Phillips Connect picks Jones as VP of operations

Phillips Connect has hired Greg Jones as vice president of operations, responsible for directing operations to meet the increasing demand for the company’s integrated fleet asset management suite of products.

“Phillips Connect is extremely fortunate to have Greg join our company,” says Jim Epler, general manager. “Greg has been at the forefront as our industry has adopted the ever-expanding telematics solutions that are transforming how fleets manage their assets. His experience and drive will help us exceed the needs of our expanding customer base. We welcome Greg to our team.”

Greg Jones, Phillips Connect vice president of operations. (Submitted photo)

Jones has extensive experience in the development through the deployment of telematics products and services for commercial vehicle fleets. Most recently he was vice president and chief operating officer for Global Cloud Fleet, a start-up telematics service provider. During the decade before joining Global Cloud Fleet, Jones was vice president of operations for Telogis, and subsequently, with Verizon Connect as vice president, hardware product management. Verizon acquired Telogis in 2016.



