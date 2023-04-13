PMTC awards program open for entries

The 2023 Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) awards program is open for entries, celebrating and recognizing excellence in trucking.

These include the Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award; PMTC & 3M Vehicle Graphics Design Awards competition; PMTC & CPC Logistics Canada Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers; PMTC & Aviva Canada Private Fleet Safety Awards; PMTC-KRTS Professional CMV Driver Training Scholarship; and PMTC-tenstreet Young Leaders Bursary.

The awards will be presented during the council’s annual conference in Hamilton, Ont. from June 21 to 23. The deadline to enter is April 30.