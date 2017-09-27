PMTC looks to support young in industry with membership offer

MILTON, Ont. – If you’re a young leader in the trucking industry, or plan to be soon, the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) has a deal for you.

Membership in the PMTC for the young leaders group will be offered at a rate of $110 per year, with which they will receive several benefits, including an invitation to PMTC board meetings and young leaders group meetings, member-only pricing for educational seminars, networking events and the soon-to-be-announced “Driven to Lead” education program.

“At the conclusion of our annual conference in June, the interest from young people outside of our current membership to get involved was very strong,” said PMTC president Mike Millian. “The young leadership group came to our board and asked for this special trial membership to reduce the barrier to an introduction to the young leaders group. Our board fully supported this at a recent board meeting, and as such we are now announcing this special offer to the public.”

Normally to be eligible to become a PMTC young leaders group member, a parent company would be required to be a PMTC principle or associate member.

“The PMTC believes the Youth are the Future of our Industry, and an age group that we as an industry must do a better job of engaging,” said Millian.

Contact Vanessa at the PMTC office at info@pmtc.ca or by calling 905-827-0587 for more information.