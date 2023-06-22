PMTC presents bursaries to young achievers

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) has presented its Young Leaders Group Education Bursary to Udomsinachi Obioma from Mohawk College and Nick Subramaniam from Wellington Group of Companies.

“These awards present emerging young leaders with the funds to take two of the four courses required to complete the PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program,” said PMTC president Mike Millian in a news release.

“These courses are offered through CITT, a leader in transportation logistics training. When completed, this will arm these individuals with the skills and confidence necessary to climb the ranks in their organization and help them become a successful leader. We also believe this award will help promote investment in the training needs of our future leaders.”

Udomsinachi, an international student from Nigeria, has earned an overall average of 92% in his final semester.

He said the bursary will provide him with the opportunity to advance his education further by enroling in supply chain certification courses.

Before arriving in Canada, Udomsinachi volunteered as a mentor to young adolescents living with HIV. In Canada, he registered to volunteer as a member of the Mohawk Green Team.

Subramaniam joined Wellington in 2021 as a tracker and tracer. In five months he was promoted to junior account manager in operations. He was recently promoted to U.S. operations manager, becoming the youngest person in the history of Wellington to land the job.