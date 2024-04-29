Police search for missing Newfoundland truck driver

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking drivers and hunters to check for potentially relevant video to locate a truck driver who went missing near Cornwall, Ont. last week.

Brian, 51, from Newfoundland, was heading back to Newfoundland and was expected on the East Coast this week, according to a news release from the OPP’s Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) detachment.

Various news reports have identified the driver as Brian Lush.

Brian Lush (Photo: OPP)

Brian’s family last heard from him April 24. They tracked the truck’s GPS to a gas station on County Road-27 in the Summerstown area and then contacted the OPP.

OPP officers confirmed Brian’s truck was at that location but could not find Brian. His personal belongings were in the vehicle.

Dashcam, trail video footage sought

Investigators want to hear from motorists who have dashcam video from Highway-401 westbound, in the Boundary Road area near Cornwall from April 25, between 10:30 a.m. and noon. An individual, partially matching Brian’s description had been reported along the highway at that time but could not be located when officers arrived.

The OPP is also asking hunters or others with trail cameras in the South Glengarry, South Stormont and Cornwall area to check for any possible sightings.

“We appreciate offers of assistance from the public, but untrained civilians can actually interfere with our work, contaminating potential scent trails, that our canines could track and interfere with possible evidence or signs that could lead us to locate Brian,” the OPP said.

Surveillance video shows the missing man getting out of his truck at the gas station just after 4:30 p.m. on April 24, and walking to the front of his truck. He is not seen again on video.

Brian is described as 5’10” (178 cm), medium build, 200 lbs (91 kg), brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and possibly a ball cap.

Dogs, drones used in search

The OPP emergency response team, dogs and drones conducted a search of the area.

In an update on April 28, the OPP said on social media that a “helicopter will be in the area again today,” asking, only trained volunteers to come forward.

“OPP Emergency Response, Canine Units and trained civilian searchers from @osarva will be continuing the ground search. As mentioned, while we appreciate the offers, we are not looking for untrained volunteers to assist,” the OPP said on X.

Anyone with information should contact the SD&G OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 and reference incident E240508329.

This story has been updated with the latest information provided by the OPP.