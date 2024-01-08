Police seek public’s help in finding missing Ontario truck driver

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a longhaul truck driver who went missing. His truck was found abandoned in Hamilton, Ont.

Charanpreet Singh, 25, was last seen on Dec. 14, 2023. His truck was discovered abandoned on the Skyway Bridge in the vicinity of the Queen Elizabeth Way and Eastport Drive, according to a Hamilton Police Service news release.

Charanpreet Singh (Photo: Hamilton Police Service)

Singh is described as a 5’6” (167 cm) East Indian male, weighing 140 lb. (63 kg), and was last seen wearing a black turban, grey jacket, grey shirt, black sweatpants, and black running shoes.

Notably, he has a distinctive half sleeve tattoo of a tiger with blue eyes covering his left arm from wrist to elbow. Singh is known to frequent Brampton, Ont., and Edmonton.

Police have expressed concern for Singh’s wellbeing. If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Criminal Investigations Branch detective sergeant at 905-546-2907 or the on-duty patrol staff sergeant at 905-546-2963. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your tips online at https://crimestoppershamilton.com