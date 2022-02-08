Public to vote for TCA’s Highway Angel of the Year

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) on Tuesday announced that the winner of its Highway Angel of the Year Award will be chosen by the public.

Since 1997, TCA’s Highway Angel program has recognized professional truck drivers for exemplary courtesy and courage shown to others while on North America’s roadways. TCA, its presenting sponsor EpicVue, and supporting sponsor DriverFacts, have recognized more than 75 recipients a year, with nearly 1,300 to date.

(Photo: TCA)

Highway Angels are nominated by their employers, fellow professional truck drivers, or the motorists they’ve assisted and saved. The public can cast their vote for the professional truck driver, or team, who best embodies the spirit of the program.

The finalists for the 2021 Highway Angel of the Year Award are:

Christopher Lloyd, Airline Transportation Specialists, stopped at an accident where a car erupted in flames. After calling 911, Lloyd used tools from his truck to gain access to the victims, extinguish the fire, and ultimately save their lives.

Calvin and Corey Williams, Armellini Express Lines, witnessed a vehicle go down a steep embankment in below freezing temperatures. After contacting 911, the twin brothers climbed down the embankment and, after finding victims with serious injuries, they stayed for 4 hours until help arrived at the remote area.

Addis Tekelu, CKJ Transport, while driving at night observed a vehicle go off the road and into a wooded area. After contacting 911, he followed the tire tracks until he found the vehicle where the driver was trapped, and then stayed with her until emergency services arrived.

For details on the nominations of the three finalists, and to cast your vote, visit www.highwayangel.org. The voting deadline is Friday, Feb. 18.

The winner will be announced during TCA’s annual convention, Truckload 2022: Las Vegas, on March 22 at the Wynn Las Vegas.