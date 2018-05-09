Registration open for Western Women With Drive

CALGARY, Alta. – Registration for the second annual Western Women With Drive Leadership Conference is open.

Taking place at the Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel May 30, the event features three key presentations addressing women in trucking, including a panel discussion on the image of the transportation industry over the past 80 years moderated by Truck West editor Derek Clouthier.

Other presentations include implementing leadership at various levels in an organization with Wendy Kin of WCB-Alberta and Margot Ross Graham, CBC Radio Edmonton AM host and Sandbar Coaching and Consulting.

Another panel discussion will tackle the importance of education in the transportation industry.

Tradeshow booths will also be on display from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is put on by the Alberta Motor Transport Association in collaboration with Trucking HR Canada. To register, visit https://amta.ca/event/western-women-with-drive-leadership-conference by the May 29 deadline.

