Schneider names Canadian Ride of Pride driver

Canadian military veteran and 10-year safe driver for Schneider, Michael Cunningham, has been named the company’s Canadian Ride of Pride truck driver, the fleet announced.

Schneider has run three Canadian – and 12 U.S. – Ride of Pride trucks that pay homage to the military in both countries since the program began in 2001.

Cunningham, based out of Schneider’s Guelph, Ont., terminal was chosen for his dedication to the military and his decade of safe driving with the company. He joined the Canadian Army while in high school and spent five years in the Infantry before moving to the Royal Canadian Navy to serve as ordinary seaman on the HMCS Yukon.

He later transitioned to the trucking industry.

Michael Cunningham (Photo: Schneider)

“I was just going to try it,” Cunningham said. “But I’ve been really happy, so I’ve stayed.”

He previously served as Schneider’s Canadian Ride of Pride driver in 2017.

“It was a remarkable opportunity to previously captain the Ride of Pride,” Cunningham said. “It’s an honor to be able to do so again, hearing new stories and sharing mine – it’s exciting.”

He offered insight into the truck decal design, which features poppies to symbolize fallen soldiers, the Canadian flag, and the yellow ribbon of remembrance reading ‘Lest We Forget’ in French and English.

“It’s not every year that we get a new Ride of Pride added to our Canadian cross-border fleet, so when we do, it’s extra special,” said Schneider executive vice-president, chief administrative officer and U.S. Army veteran Rob Reich. “We are incredibly proud to have our talented, 10-year-safe-driving-milestone-holder Michael Cunningham behind the wheel of this year’s decorated Canadian Ride of Pride truck.”