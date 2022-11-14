Scores of companies seek to hire trucking professionals at Jobs Expo

Nearly 50 industry-leading companies and fleets will attend Road Today-Truck News Jobs Expo, aimed at meeting the hiring needs of the trucking and logistics industries this Saturday, Nov. 19 in Mississauga, Ont.

The Newcom South Asian Media Company event will connect jobseekers and recruiters, while providing businesses an opportunity to exhibit and promote their products and services. Entry and parking are free.

Recruiters will be seeking to hire professional drivers, owner-operators, mechanics, warehouse staff, dispatchers, clerical and accounting professionals and fill other industry positions.

Ontario Ministry of Transportation enforcement officers will be present, promoting commercial vehicle safety-related issues. Trucking HR Canada will be available to provide insights on wage subsidy programs offered by the federal government.

Organizers are offering raffle draws and pre-registration is recommended to win additional prizes. Official media partners of the event are Truck News and Road Today.

Sponsors include Metro Truck Sales and Texis Truck Exhaust. Visit www.rttnexpo.com/exhibitors for the list of exhibitors. The expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at International Centre – Conference Centre, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, Ont. For details and to register, please visit rttnexpo.com.