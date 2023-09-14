Social media, technology can attract next generation of drivers, report says

Leveraging social media and showcasing technological innovations could attract a young and diverse workforce to trucking, according to a report commissioned by Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP).

Providing visibility on success stories from young drivers, female truckers and other target audiences will improve the image of the profession, says the white paper released by PwC Canada.

Partnerships with driving schools and industry associations should be part of the recruitment strategy. Employers can enlarge their driver pool by encouraging and supporting employees in other roles to transfer to driving jobs.

“The last couple of years have shown how fragile Canada’s supply chains are,” Frank Scali, vice-president, industry affairs with FHCP, said in a news release.

“From a pandemic to weather related disasters, to interprovincial trade barriers, Canada has enough unpredictable factors that threaten the stability of our supply chains. The truck driver shortage is one that can be easily mitigated if industry and government can collaborate and invest in the right places.”

The report urges employers to take advantage of the Canadian Express Entry program and hire immigrant workers.

Fair and transparent wages

Fair and transparent wages and compensation packages that include packages to support a healthier lifestyle will help retain the new generation of truck drivers.

Investing in hands-on training, providing professional advice and leveraging simulators to gamify the experience can go a long way in retention, the report says.

Safety also gets a boost when drivers are provided a solid work-life balance that enables them to be home more regularly and makes sure they are not fatigued. Industry-wide adoption of driver relay models can bolster this initiative in high-volume corridors, around one hour away from major centers.

The white paper was the result of executive interviews with some of Canada’s largest manufacturers, surveys, on-site facility visits, conversations with existing drivers, and data analysis.