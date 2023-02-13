Spectra Premium appoints Lee as director of sales – Canada

Spectra Premium Mobility Solutions announced that Jeff Lee has been appointed as director of sales – Canada. Since joining Spectra Premium in 2011, Lee has held various positions including territory and regional sales manager Ontario and regional sales manager Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

Jeff Lee (Photo: Spectra Premium)

‘’Jeff’s strong performance at Spectra combined with his prior experience in sales management, B2B sales, private labelling and marketing, make him the perfect choice to lead our Canadian sales team,” said Erich Schmidt, senior director of sales.

Lee earned his bachelor of commerce in marketing, strategy and entrepreneurship with honors from Windsor University.

Spectra produces heavy-duty cooling products including radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, heaters, and intercoolers.