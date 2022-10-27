Spectra Premium promotes Gordon to CEO

Spectra Premium Mobility Solutions announced that Josh Gordon has been appointed as president and chief executive officer effective immediately. He was previously president and COO.

Josh joined Spectra Premium in 2021, with previous leadership roles at Fram Group and Old World Industries, as well as a commercial background in consumer products.

Josh Gordon (Photo: Spectra Premium)

Denis Chabot, Spectra Premium’s previous CEO is retiring but will remain closely involved as a board member and senior advisor.

Gordon will be leading the business transformation that started last November upon Spectra’s acquisition by Turnspire Capital Partners.

In addition to changes in executive leadership, new talent has been added to the aftermarket and OE teams. They are Erich Schmidt – senior director, aftermarket sales; Simon Weallans – senior director, OE sales; Jessica Hyde – marketing director; and Scott Nash – category and product management director.