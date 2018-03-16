Swedish P.M. visits Hagerstown plant

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Volvo Group’s Hagerstown powertrain plant hosted Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven this week.

Swedish ambassador to the U.S., Karin Olofsdotter also visited, and the delegation was hosted by Volvo Group president and CEO Martin Lundstedt. A discussion was held with plant employees.

The group, which traveled to promote workforce development and the enhanced skills needed to be successful in today’s manufacturing environments, visited the Hagerstown plant to see proactive ways Volvo Group North America leadership is developing employees.

“Some people say, ‘Manufacturing is on its way somewhere else. We cannot produce goods cheaply enough in the Western world.’ That is not true. Because we can,” Löfven told employees. “Production is about raising knowledge. And the more knowledge we put into the products, the stronger also the workers, the employees, will become.”

“We are proud to host the Swedish Prime Minister and the Swedish Ambassador to the United States during this visit and show them precisely how the Volvo Group’s investments in North America are helping to build a stronger and more adaptable workforce,” said Pierre Jenny, vice-president of powertrain production at the Hagerstown facility. “Producing advanced technologies in our trucks and developing them in our production facilities demand employees who are skilled, nimble and qualified, so workforce development is extremely important to our business. We work hand in hand with union representatives to prepare for the future in a trustful way.”

Lofven also drove a new Mack Anthem highway truck during his visit.